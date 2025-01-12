Pyotr Kochetkov News: Facing Ducks

Kochetkov will protect the home net versus Anaheim on Sunday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Kochetkov is coming off a 30-save effort in Thursday's 6-3 win over Toronto. He has a 16-9-1 record with one shutout, a 2.52 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Anaheim sits 31st in the league with 2.45 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 6-0 against Philadelphia on Saturday.