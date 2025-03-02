Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Facing Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Kochetkov will patrol the home crease against Calgary on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Frederik Andersen played in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton. The 25-year-old Kochetkov has a 21-11-3 record with one shutout, a 2.53 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 36 appearances this season. Calgary is tied for last in the league with 2.56 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 3-0 to Florida on Saturday.

