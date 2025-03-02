Pyotr Kochetkov News: Facing Flames

Kochetkov will patrol the home crease against Calgary on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Frederik Andersen played in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton. The 25-year-old Kochetkov has a 21-11-3 record with one shutout, a 2.53 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 36 appearances this season. Calgary is tied for last in the league with 2.56 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 3-0 to Florida on Saturday.