Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Falls to Jackets in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Kochetkov turned aside 25 shots in regulation and overtime and two of four shootout attempts in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old netminder has hit a rough patch to close out 2024. Kochetkov has just one win in his last four starts, going 1-2-1 with a 2.76 GAA and .885 save percentage, although Tuesday's result was mostly just bad luck -- one Columbus goal deflected in off Seth Jarvis, and another came after Brent Burns inadvertently bumped into Kochetkov and put him on his keester inside his own net, leaving him woefully out of position for Kirill Marchenko's shot. With Frederik Andersen (knee) still at least a couple months away from returning however, and the Hurricanes seemingly reluctant to use Dustin Tokarski outside of back-to-back scenarios, Kochetkov will continue to be leaned on heavily in the new year.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
