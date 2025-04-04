Pyotr Kochetkov News: Falters against Red Wings

Kochetkov stopped 16 of 20 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Kochetkov has allowed 18 goals across his last four games, going 1-3-0 in that span. Just one of the team's he's faced in that span is currently in a playoff spot, so this is not a good look for Kochetkov. His defeat Friday sent him to 26-14-3 with a 2.57 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 44 starts this season. The Hurricanes will likely turn to Frederik Andersen for Saturday's game in Boston, while Kochetkov's next turn in the goalie rotation would be Tuesday in Buffalo.