Pyotr Kochetkov News: First goalie off Thursday

Kochetkov was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus the Flames.

Kochetkov and veteran Frederik Andersen have been going every other game to open the season, with the 25-year-old Kochetkov posting a 1-1-0 record and .867 save percentage in two games. If he continues to perform at a subpar level, Kochetkov could find himself watching from the bench as the No. 2 option more often.