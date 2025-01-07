Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: First off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will defend the road net against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Kochetkov has one win in his last four outings (1-2-1) while allowing 11 goals on 103 shots. He has a 15-8-1 record with one shutout, a 2.48 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. Tampa Bay is tied for first in the league with 3.70 goals per game in 2024-25.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
