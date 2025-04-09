Pyotr Kochetkov News: Gets no help in loss

Kochetkov made 15 saves in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Sabres.

After a scoreless first period, Tage Thompson ripped a puck past Kochetkov just 92 seconds into the second frame, and it was all the support James Reimer would need in the other crease. Kochetkov is stumbling toward the finish line on the regular season, going 1-4-0 over his last five starts with a 4.28 GAA and .809 save percentage, which may put Frederik Andersen in the driver's seat to be the Hurricanes' No. 1 goalie in the playoffs.