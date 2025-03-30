Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov News: Gives up four goals in win

Published on March 30, 2025

Kochetkov allowed four goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Kochetkov ended a two-game slide, but it wasn't a confident performance. He's given up 14 goals over his last three games after allowing just six tallies during the five-game win streak that preceded this stretch. For the season, Kochetkov is up to 26-13-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .900 save percentage over a career-high 43 games. If the Hurricanes continue to alternate between Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen, Kochetkov will dodge Wednesday's matchup versus the Capitals and instead play Friday on the road against the Red Wings.

