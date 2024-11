Kochetkov will protect the home net Sunday against Washington, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Kochetkov has won his past three outings, stopping 67 of 74 shots. He has a 4-1-0 record with a 2.61 GAA and an .891 save percentage through five appearances this season. Washington ranks third in the league with 4.40 goals per game in 2024-25.