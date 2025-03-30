Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Guarding goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Kochetkov will protect the home net against the Islanders on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov has lost his last two outings, surrendering 10 goals on 41 shots. He has a 25-13-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 42 appearances this season. The Islanders dropped a 5-3 decision to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
