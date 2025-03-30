Pyotr Kochetkov News: Guarding goal Sunday

Kochetkov will protect the home net against the Islanders on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov has lost his last two outings, surrendering 10 goals on 41 shots. He has a 25-13-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 42 appearances this season. The Islanders dropped a 5-3 decision to Tampa Bay on Saturday.