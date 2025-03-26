Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov News: Handed second straight loss

Published on March 26, 2025

Kochetkov made 13 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

He wasn't busy, and Kochetkov also didn't look sharp on Nashville's opening goal -- he lost the puck on a rebound and let it trickle behind him early in the first period when he thought he had it pinned to his pad, leaving an easy tap-in for Michael Bunting. The 25-year-old netminder gave up seven goals in his prior start Saturday against the Kings, and while Carolina isn't likely to deviate from its strict timeshare in the crease between Frederik Andersen and Kochetkov, the latter is looking a little fatigued as he approaches a career-high workload.

