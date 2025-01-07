Pyotr Kochetkov News: Heartbreaking loss

Kotchetkov made 31 saves in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

This was a heartbreaker -- Brayden Point drove a stake through the Canes' heart with the game-winner with 52 seconds left in the third. Kochetkov has just one win since the holiday break (1-3-1), and there are plenty of murmurs around the league that the Canes will go shopping for a netminding upgrade/insurance. Depending on that outcome, Kochetkov's yo-yo value of late could end up flattening. Insulate your team if you can.