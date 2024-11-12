Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Impressive in win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Kochetkov stopped 30 of 32 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Kochetkov has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL over the last few weeks, and the numbers undoubtedly back that up. He's won each of his last seven starts while posting a 2.28 GAA and a strong .911 save percentage in that stretch. Plus, Kochetkov has allowed two or fewer goals in five of those seven contests.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
