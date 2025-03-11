Pyotr Kochetkov News: In home blue paint Tuesday
Kochetkov will defend the home goal against the Lightning on Tuesday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Kochetkov has stopped 60 of 65 shots on goal during his three-game winning streak. The 25-year-old is sporting a 23-11-3 record, .903 save percentage and 2.47 GAA through 38 appearances this campaign. The Lightning sit second in the NHL with 3.54 goals per game in 2024-25. Kochetkov is 1-3-0 with a .908 save percentage and a 2.29 GAA across four career outings against Tampa Bay.
