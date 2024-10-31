Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov News: Patrolling crease versus Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Kochetkov will tend the twine at home against Boston on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Kochetkov will make consecutive starts for the first time this season after Frederik Andersen (lower body) was deemed week-to-week. Looking ahead, the 25-year-old Kochetkov figures to carry the load for the Canes while Spencer Martin serves as the No. 2 option. In his four outings this year, Kochetkov is 3-1-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .894 save percentage.

