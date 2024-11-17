Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov News: Ready to go Sunday

Published on November 17, 2024

Kochetkov (undisclosed) will start at home Sunday against the Blues, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Kochetkov was sidelined by an injury Saturday against Ottawa, though he'll be good to go ahead of Sunday's matchup with St. Louis. The 25-year-old netminder is 8-2-0 with an .897 save percentage this year while taking over as Carolina's top goaltender with Frederik Andersen (lower body) sidelined.

