Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Rough day in L.A.

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 6:55pm

Kochetkov stopped 18 shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.

The Carolina offense didn't wake up until late in the second period, at which point the team was already staring at a 6-0 deficit. Kochetkov had allowed just six goals while winning each of his previous five starts. He hadn't given up more than four goals in an outing all season, making Saturday's performance a write-off as just one of those afternoons.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
