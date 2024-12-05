Pyotr Kochetkov News: Set to face Colorado

Kochetkov is expected to start at home against Colorado on Thursday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Kochetkov has a 10-3-0 record, 2.55 GAA and .900 save percentage across 14 outings in 2024-25. He missed four straight games due to a concussion but returned Tuesday, stopping 24 of 28 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to Seattle. The Avalanche are a difficult adversary, ranking 10th in goals per game with 3.27.