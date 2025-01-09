Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Set to face Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Kochetkov is expected to start in Thursday's home tilt against Toronto, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Kochetkov has a 15-9-1 record, 2.50 GAA and .902 save percentage in 26 outings in 2024-25. He's struggled recently, allowing 14 goals on 136 shots (.897 save percentage) while earning just one win across his past five starts. The Maple Leafs rank 12th in goals per game with 3.14.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now