Pyotr Kochetkov News: Set to face Toronto

Kochetkov is expected to start in Thursday's home tilt against Toronto, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Kochetkov has a 15-9-1 record, 2.50 GAA and .902 save percentage in 26 outings in 2024-25. He's struggled recently, allowing 14 goals on 136 shots (.897 save percentage) while earning just one win across his past five starts. The Maple Leafs rank 12th in goals per game with 3.14.