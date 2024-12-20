Pyotr Kochetkov News: Set to face Washington

Kochetkov is expected to start in goal on the road against Washington on Friday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Kochetkov has a 13-5-0 record, 2.47 GAA and .902 save percentage in 19 outings in 2024-25. He's coming off a 32-save shutout victory over the Islanders on Tuesday. The Capitals are a difficult adversary, as they rank second in the NHL with 3.81 goals per game.