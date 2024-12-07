Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Kochetkov is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Kochetkov has an 11-3-0 record, 2.58 GAA and .897 save percentage across 15 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped just 16 of 19 shots in his last start Thursday, but the Hurricanes helped him out, leading to a 5-3 victory over Colorado. The Islanders rank 29th in goals per game with 2.48.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now