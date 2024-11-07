Pyotr Kochetkov News: Set to start versus Pens
Kochetkov is slated to tend the twine at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Kochetkov will make his fifth consecutive appearance in the crease and is riding a five-game winning streak in which he posted a 2.59 GAA and .883 save percentage. As long as Frederik Andersen (lower body) remains on the shelf, the 25-year-old Kochetkov should continue to see the majority of the starts -- especially considering the Canes don't have a back-to-back on the schedule until they face the Senators and Blues on Nov. 16 and 17, respectively.
