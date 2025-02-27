Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Starting versus Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Kochetkov will guard the home goal versus the Sabres on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Kochetkov has been mediocre in February, going 1-2-0 with 10 goals allowed on 90 shots over his three outings this month. The 25-year-old netminder will face a Sabres team that ranks 10th in the league with 3.21 goals per game despite being in last place in the Atlantic Division.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
