Pyotr Kochetkov News: Starting versus Sabres
Kochetkov will guard the home goal versus the Sabres on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Kochetkov has been mediocre in February, going 1-2-0 with 10 goals allowed on 90 shots over his three outings this month. The 25-year-old netminder will face a Sabres team that ranks 10th in the league with 3.21 goals per game despite being in last place in the Atlantic Division.
