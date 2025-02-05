Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Support lacking Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Kochetkov allowed three goals on 30 shots (.900 save percentage) in a 3-0 defeat to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Kochetkov was far from perfect but certainly could have used some goal support to keep this one close. The loss saw the 25-year-old netminder's streak of six games without a regulation defeat come to an end. Since Frederik Andersen's return from a long-term knee injury, the duo has been splitting the workload, which means Kochetkov will likely get the nod versus Utah at home Saturday.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
