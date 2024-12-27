Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Kochetkov will protect the road goal versus the Devils on Friday.

Kochetkov has alternated wins and losses over his last eight starts, with a mediocre .902 save percentage but a strong 2.45 GAA in that span. The 25-year-old netminder is entrenched as the Hurricanes' No. 1 goalie and should continue to see a fairly heavy workload. However, it'll probably be Dustin Tokarski in the second half of the home-and-home set when the Hurricanes host the Devils on Saturday.

