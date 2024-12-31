Pyotr Kochetkov News: Tending twine in Columbus

Kochetkov will defend the road crease versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kochetkov conceded four goals on 23 shots in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Friday. The 25-year-old will face a Columbus team that ranks ninth in the NHL with 3.30 goals per game. Kochetkov is 1-0-0 with a 2.95 GAA and an .889 save percentage in two career starts versus Columbus.