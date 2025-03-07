Pyotr Kochetkov News: Wins third straight start
Kochetkov made 32 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
The 25-year-old goalie won his third straight start, and Kochetkov's 23 wins on the season tie the career high he set in 2023-24. He's allowed more than three goals only once in 15 outings since the beginning of January, going 9-4-2 over that stretch with a 2.40 GAA and .909 save percentage, and Carolina has little reason right now to deviate from its strict rotation in the crease between Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen.
