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Quentin Musty News: Four points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Musty scored twice and added two assists in AHL San Jose's 6-3 win over Colorado on Friday.

Musty hadn't earned multiple points in a game since March 6, earning five goals and an assist over 11 contests prior to Friday. The winger is up to 19 goals, 39 points, 149 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 54 appearances. His strong AHL rookie year is a positive, but Musty doesn't look likely to be called up while the Sharks are pushing for a playoff spot.

Quentin Musty
San Jose Sharks
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