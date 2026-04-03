Quentin Musty News: Four points in AHL win
Musty scored twice and added two assists in AHL San Jose's 6-3 win over Colorado on Friday.
Musty hadn't earned multiple points in a game since March 6, earning five goals and an assist over 11 contests prior to Friday. The winger is up to 19 goals, 39 points, 149 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 54 appearances. His strong AHL rookie year is a positive, but Musty doesn't look likely to be called up while the Sharks are pushing for a playoff spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Musty See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15042 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season185 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Snub or Relief?December 8, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)September 19, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Musty See More