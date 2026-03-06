Quentin Musty headshot

Quentin Musty News: Two goals in AHL win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Musty scored twice in AHL San Jose's 4-1 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Musty took advantage of a Milwaukee lineup that's been depleted by call-ups to Nashville. Musty has three goals over his last two contests after going five games without a point. For the season, the 20-year-old winger has 12 goals, 17 helpers and 96 shots on net through 42 appearances.

Quentin Musty
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
