Quinn Finley News: Signs two-year deal

Finley agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Wednesday.

Finley will forgo his senior season at the University of Wisconsin after having racked up 17 goals and 16 assists in 36 games for the Badgers this year. Selected by the club in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old winger figures to spend the 2026-27 campaign developing in the minors.