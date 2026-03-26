Quinn Finley News: Three points in Wisconsin win
Finley scored a goal and added two assists in the University of Wisconsin's 5-1 win over Dartmouth College in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Finley has gone without a big game for a while, but he stepped up in the Badgers' tournament opener. The winger is up to 16 goals, 31 points and a minus-4 rating over 34 appearances this season. He'll look to keep the offense rolling in the quarterfinals.
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