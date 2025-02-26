Quinn Hughes Injury: Considered game-time decision

Hughes (oblique) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Hughes has missed the last six games due to an oblique injury, but he was on the ice for Wednesday's optional game-day skate. However, the Canucks want to see how he feels in the hours leading up to puck drop before determining his status. Over 47 appearances this year, he's logged 14 goals, 45 assists, 44 blocked shots, seven hits and 27 PIM while averaging 25:18 of ice time.