Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Hughes (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Montreal on Monday, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Hughes participated in Sunday's practice and worked on the top power-play unit, suggesting he is very close to returning from a four-game absence. He has amassed eight goals and 42 points through 34 appearances this season. If Hughes receives the green light to play against the Canadiens, Guillaume Brisebois could come out of the lineup.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks

