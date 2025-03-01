Quinn Hughes Injury: Injury concerns re-emerge

Hughes "tweaked something" late in Saturday's game versus the Kraken and is set to be evaluated Sunday, per head coach Rick Tocchet.

Hughes was held out in the last part of the third period. He played 21:56 in Saturday's game, but his game was not in peak form, as he went minus-3 and was held without a point in the loss. Considering he was just in his third game back after missing six due to an oblique injury, there's plenty of reasons for concern around the Canucks' captain. The good news is he has three days to rest the injury before the Canucks begin a four-game homestand with Wednesday's contest versus the Ducks.