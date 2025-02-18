Quinn Hughes Injury: Joining Team USA in Boston

Hughes (oblique) is joining Team USA ahead of the team's 4 Nations Face-Off championship game against Canada on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Tuesday.

With the news of Charlie McAvoy being ruled out for Thursday's game with an upper-body injury, the Americans were allowed to add Hughes to their roster. While his presence should be a boost for his teammates, Hughes will not be eligible to play unless the team endures another injury, according to Friedman. Hughes' addition to the roster could indicate he'll be ready to go for the Canucks' road matchup against the Golden Knights on Saturday.