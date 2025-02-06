Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes Injury: Might be available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 1:45pm

Hughes (lower body) has already been ruled out for Thursday's tilt against San Jose, but he might play Saturday versus Toronto, per Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.

Hughes will miss his fourth consecutive game Thursday. The 25-year-old defenseman has 14 goals and 59 points over 47 outings in 2024-25. If Hughes does play Saturday, he will likely resume his regular duties on the top pairing and first power-play unit.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
