Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes Injury: Not expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 7:01pm

Hughes (oblique) participated in warmups but did not take line rushes, indicating he won't return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Kings, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hughes' presence on the ice suggests this was a true game-time decision, and he doesn't seem to be very far away. The Canucks play again Thursday versus the Ducks, so it's possible the team did not want to push Hughes with an immediate back-to-back. He'll miss his seventh straight game Wednesday.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
