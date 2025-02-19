Quinn Hughes Injury: Not yet medically cleared to play

Hughes (oblique) hasn't been medically cleared and consequently won't join Team USA for Thursday's championship game against Canada, Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Hughes was previously expected to be an option for the United States, but it seems he's not as far along in his recovery as believed. This news also puts into question his availability for Vancouver's clash against Vegas on Saturday. The United States is missing defenseman Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and has players battling illness, so another blueliner might called upon to join America's roster as an emergency replacement.