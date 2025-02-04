Quinn Hughes Injury: Out of action Tuesday
Hughes will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Colorado due to a lower-body injury, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.
Hughes will be sidelined for his second straight contest due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the 25-year-old defenseman was riding an eight-game point streak during which he racked up five goals and seven helpers, including four power-play points.
