Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes Injury: Out of action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 11:45am

Hughes will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Colorado due to a lower-body injury, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Hughes will be sidelined for his second straight contest due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the 25-year-old defenseman was riding an eight-game point streak during which he racked up five goals and seven helpers, including four power-play points.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
