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Quinn Hughes Injury: Questionable for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 10:56am

Hughes (illness) will fly with the team for Game 1 in Dallas, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Hughes missed Tuesday's game versus Anaheim, as the Wild chose to rest their outstanding defenseman ahead of the postseason. While Hughes flew with the team, his status for Game 1 is up in the air. The defenseman finished the 2025-26 regular season with seven goals and 69 assists in 74 games split between Vancouver and Minnesota. He quarterbacks the first power play and has two goals and 34 points with the man advantage this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.

Quinn Hughes
Minnesota Wild
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