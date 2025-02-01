Quinn Hughes Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Hughes (undisclosed) missed practice Saturday and is a game-time decision for Sunday's contest versus the Red Wings, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.
Hughes' potential absence is one more moving part for the Canucks, who have three NHL-level players on their way to Vancouver after trades Friday. If Hughes is unavailable, Noah Juulsen or Elias Pettersson could suit up instead.
