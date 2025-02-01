Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Hughes (undisclosed) missed practice Saturday and is a game-time decision for Sunday's contest versus the Red Wings, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.

Hughes' potential absence is one more moving part for the Canucks, who have three NHL-level players on their way to Vancouver after trades Friday. If Hughes is unavailable, Noah Juulsen or Elias Pettersson could suit up instead.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now