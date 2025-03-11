Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Hughes (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Montreal on Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Head coach Rick Tocchet wouldn't rule Hughes out against the Flames on Wednesday, so he should probably be considered a game-time call for that contest. The defenseman is stuck in a six-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 25 versus Dallas. Filip Hronek figures to remain on the No. 1 power-play unit while Hughes is sidelined.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks

