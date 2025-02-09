Quinn Hughes Injury: Sitting out 4 Nations Face-Off

Hughes (oblique) will not participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic on Sunday.

Hughes will be replaced by Ottawa's Jake Sanderson in the upcoming tournament, which begins Wednesday. While the all-world blueliner's skillset is irreplaceable, Sanderson's blend of elite skating and puck-moving ability will help soften the blow of Hughes' absence. Hughes' next chance to return to game action will be Feb. 22 when the Canucks resume play against the Golden Knights.