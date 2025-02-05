Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes Injury: Unavailable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Hughes (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's clash in San Jose, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

It will be Hughes' third straight game on the shelf. He won't travel with the Canucks, but the squad will be back at home after the game in San Jose, so he might still be an option Saturday versus Toronto. The 25-year-old defenseman has 14 goals and 59 points in 47 outings in 2024-25.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks

