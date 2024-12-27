Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Hughes (undisclosed) is considered doubtful to play Saturday versus the Kraken, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Hughes was bothered by an undisclosed issue prior to the holiday break but was ultimately able to play Monday against the Sharks. He had two assists in that contest, but it appears the injury has not healed as expected over the break. If Hughes misses time, Guillaume Brisebois or Erik Brannstrom will draw into the lineup.

