Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 11:59am

Hughes (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Ducks on Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Hughes missed six games in February due to an injury and now finds himself back on the shelf. In his three appearances since returning from that ailment, the 25-year-old blueliner managed just one point to go with seven shots, two blocks and one hit. Without Hughes in action, Tyler Myers figures to move up to the No. 1 power-play unit.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
