Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Assist, heavy minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Hughes logged a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Hughes returned from a four-game absence and set up a Jake DeBrusk tally in the second period. If the Canucks were planning on easing Hughes back in, it didn't happen -- he led the team with 29:48 of ice time and had to pick up the slack when Elias Pettersson (upper body) exited the contest after the first period. It's unclear if Hughes is fully healthy or just managing his injury to help the Canucks' playoff push. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 61 points (23 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 51 appearances.

