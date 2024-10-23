Quinn Hughes News: Back on scoresheet Tuesday

Hughes registered two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Blackhawks.

Hughes notched a helper on J.T. Miller's first-period power-play marker before adding another assist in the same fashion on Brock Boeser's third-period tally. Hughes added five shots, one block, one takeaway and a plus-3 rating in 19:49 of ice time. The star left-shot blueliner has scored in bunches to start the 2024-25 campaign -- in six appearances, Hughes has been held off the scoresheet three times, but he's picked up a pair of points in the mirroring games. Hughes is in a four-way tie for the team lead in points with six.