Quinn Hughes News: Bags three apples Tuesday

Hughes recorded three assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Hughes picked up his fifth multi-point effort of the season, helping out on goals by Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk. The 25-year-old Hughes has earned eight points over six road games in 2024-25, and he's at a total of two goals, 10 helpers, 43 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 11 appearances.