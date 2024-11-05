Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Bags three apples Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Hughes recorded three assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Hughes picked up his fifth multi-point effort of the season, helping out on goals by Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk. The 25-year-old Hughes has earned eight points over six road games in 2024-25, and he's at a total of two goals, 10 helpers, 43 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 11 appearances.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now