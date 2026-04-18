Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Cleared for return in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Hughes (illness) will play in Game 1 against the Stars, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Hughes is set to return to Minnesota's lineup after missing each of the team's final two regular-season games with an illness. The 26-year-old blueliner posted another elite season with 69 assists, 76 points, 187 shots on net and 87 blocked shots across 74 regular-season games between Vancouver and Minnesota this year. He'll likely jump back into the Wild's top defensive pairing alongside Brock Faber for the opening clash of the team's series against Dallas.

Quinn Hughes
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Hughes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Hughes See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
NHL
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 11th
NHL
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 11th
Author Image
Greg Vara
7 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, April 9th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, April 9th
Author Image
Greg Vara
9 days ago